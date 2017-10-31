Chicopee machine that sold $758.7M Powerball ticket on to next adventure

BRAINTREE, Mass. (SHNS) – The Massachusetts Lottery terminal that sold the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot winner in August has a temporary home. And a name.

The terminal, now named Lucky, was on display Monday at the Lottery’s headquarters in Braintree.

Lucky, the terminal that sold the $758 million #Powerball ticket is spreading the luck today at our #Braintree office! pic.twitter.com/ih36AcgL6A — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) October 30, 2017

Fame appears to have changed Lucky. Since vaulting into the public limelight in August, googly eyes, a mustache, a mouth and a tie have newly appeared on the blue terminal.

A Lottery official said the Braintree headquarters is only a temporary stop for Lucky and that the Lottery is working out a schedule so the terminal can make the rounds to all of its regional offices. “Lucky” now sports a mustache and various other facial features.

The machine that printed Mavis Wanczyk’s $758.7 million winning Powerball ticket at the Pride Station in Chicopee was taken offline for maintenance and the Lottery decided to keep the machine out of service.

Having printed the winning ticket for the largest jackpot won by a single person in American lottery history, the terminal’s fate was a topic of conversation among the Lottery Commission in the wake of the jackpot.

Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney said the Lottery would look into whether there is a lottery museum that may want to display the terminal.

Treasurer Deborah Goldberg offered to host the machine in her office, where she already displays Treasury artifacts from previous generations.

Comptroller Thomas Shack suggested it be placed at the base of the State House’s Grand Staircase “so we can always be reminded as we walk by there of just how valuable the Lottery is and that machine is.”

