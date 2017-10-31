Blighted properties at all-time low in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of blighted properties in the Town of Agawam are at an all-time low.

In a release sent to 22News, Agawam Mayor Richard Cohen said the blight/vacant property list in town is down to 46 properties.The list of blighted properties peaked mid-2016, when Cohen says 72 properties were on the list.

The mayor said the “fight against blight” has been one of the top priorities of his administration.

“One blighted property is one too many and I will continue to pursue banks and property owners to bring their property into compliance with Town Code,” Cohen said. “No resident, no neighborhood should have to look at a vacant or run down dilapidated property.”

