Amherst Fire Department had a record setting weekend for emergency calls

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a busy weekend for the Amherst Fire Department.

They received 95 total calls, 71 for Emergency services. Many of those were due to partying at UMass.

“Definitely doesn’t surprise me that there is some partying going on, it’s Halloween everybody likes to let use and kind of be who they might not usually be through the week,” said Rich Weber, Senior at UMass Amherst.

About a third of the calls came from UMass Amherst. 10 students had to be taken by ambulance to the hospital because of alcohol poisoning. A lot of calls came in from the dorms Friday and Saturday night. Several Amherst College students also were taken to the hospital because of alcohol consumption. The Amherst Fire Department called in the Belchertown and Northampton Fire Departments for help.

“Our ambulances are busy all the time with our population in town so that’s always going on anyways and then you add to that the alcohol related calls and that’s what really raises the numbers,” said Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren of the Amherst Fire Department.

Assistant Fire Chief Lindsay Stromgren told 22News Sunday’s storm combined with all the college partying helped set a record for emergency calls in a weekend. He said the previous call record was 87, set on Halloween in 2015.

The Amherst Fire Department isn’t expecting it to be that busy Tuesday night with Halloween being on a weekday.