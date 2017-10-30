Why can we see different types of weather in October?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) -October is a month we can see all types of weather. 22News explains why we can see different weather patterns within this month.

Over the years we’ve had it all in October. From summer- like weather, to blanketing snowstorms.You can see heavy rain or heavy snow in October.

Just three years ago, a powerful microburst knocked down a mile of trees on Mt. Tom in Easthampton.

On October 29th 2011, a major snowstorm rocked western Massachusetts, dumping more than a foot of snow.

Power was out for days for some in West Springfield.

Alyssa Bryant, from West Springfield, remembers the October 2011 Snowstorm well, “I was without power for a week we ended up going out to restaurants for one hot meal and figuring it out as we went.”

Last October, the first snowfall of the season dropped less than an inch of snow on western Massachusetts.

Depending on the temperatures if its cold enough it will snow, average snowfall totals for October is around tenth of an inch, but if its warm enough it will be a rainstorm.

Often we see a lot of moisture pulled up from the south in October, as the ocean water is still warm. This moisture can than combine with other storms that move in from the west.

That’s why western Massachusetts got so much heavy rain and wind Sunday. We saw anywhere from an inch and a half of rain in Pittsfield to nearly 5 and a half inches in Southwick.

Annette Warren, from Springfield, told 22News, “Well I don’t care for the rain very much but you know its New England this is the best in the world.”

And living in New England you experience it all, sometimes all in one month. That’s why you need to be prepared for any storm.