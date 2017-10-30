White nationalists stage anti-refugee protest

(NBC News) Neo-Nazis and White Nationalists descended on two Tennessee towns Saturday to protest refugee resettlement in the state.

The White Nationalists and Neo-Nazis called their protests “White Lives Matter” rallies and first descended on Shelbyville, Tennessee. They carried Confederate battle flags and signs as they marched.

Counter protesters tried to drown out the messages of hate with chants of acceptance and inclusion by chanting “refugees are welcome here” and “love.” They appeared to outnumber the “White Lives Matter” protesters.

There was a heavy police presence at the rally which kept the groups largely separated. No violence was reported and by late afternoon police had only made one arrest.

Far fewer White Nationalist and Neo-Nazi protesters showed up at the later rally in Murfreesboro and one organizer tweeted that it had been canceled.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2hmRHh9