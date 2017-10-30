Towns postponing trick-or-treating due to damage from strong storms

LOWELL, Mass. (WWLP) – After Sunday night’s storms, a number of towns in the eastern part of the state have postponed Halloween.

Towns like Lowell and Billerica have announced they will be postponing trick-or-treating to later in the week, as many residents remain without power.

According to Safe Kids Worldwide, Halloween can be a deadly day for kids on the road. Kids are more than twice as likely to be hit and killed by a car on October 31 than any other day of the year.

“Right now there are a lot of branches down and trees from all the wind that we’ve had,” Linda Levesque of Belchertown told 22News. “So, it’s kind of slippery and dangerous right now. Everybody has flashlights. I remember when my kids were little, that’s what we did even when there wasn’t any trouble with the leaves and stuff like that.”

Trick-or-treaters are reminded to wear reflective items and look both ways before crossing the street.