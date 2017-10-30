Town of Ludlow recovering from severe overnight storm damage

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Thousands of people are still without power Monday night after strong winds caused severe damage to properties throughout western Massachusetts.

Storms overnight left areas of Ludlow littered with debris.

Many commuters in the area found themselves taking detoured routes, as roads were closed for clean up throughout Monday morning.

Some Ludlow residents woke up to find downed trees on top of power lines, which resulted in many homes losing power overnight.

One person living in this neighborhood told 22News that there was no escaping the winds from the storm.

“All you could hear was wind,” said David Serafino. “The power actually went out for a couple of hours around like 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. The winds were just insane, sounded like there was a war going on out here. It was crazy.”

Ludlow Public Schools were closed for the day due to the conditions.

One teacher said he hopes there won’t be any more weather related school closures in the near future.

“It reminds me what happened in 2011,” said Ludlow High School teacher, Pierre Tending. “But if school has to close for safety, so be it. The administrators have to make the decision that is right for everybody.”

