“Star Wars” costume rules Halloween!

(KUSA) A boy in Parker, Colorado is flying high after his wheelchair was transformed into a “Star Wars” TIE fighter for Halloween.

Cole Geraghty has spinal muscular atrophy, which requires him to use a wheelchair. Neighbor Mike Fernandez, known on the block as “Mr. Mike,” decided to make this Halloween special for Cole and built him a Halloween costume.

Mr. Mike spent eight weeks building a contraption that wraps completely around Cole’s motorized wheelchair and transforms it into a TIE fighter, a ship belonging to the Imperial fleet in “Star Wars.”

Cole knew Mr. Mike was working on something, but he did not know what it was until the big reveal.

Read more: http://on9news.tv/2A0VqsK