Some Hampden County residents still without power after storm

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 17,000 homes were without power in Hampden County early Monday morning.

National Grid said heavy, rain soaked trees and branches came down on power lines overnight, and crews are still working to restore power in some areas.

In Ludlow, 1,200 people were without power, but according to Eversource’s Outage Map, only one home has yet to have it restored.

Several streets were closed in Ludlow early Monday evening while crews were working to restore power.

“I know a couple of streets down from mine did lose power. Hopefully they get it back, but it was quite a storm,” Christine Miranda of Ludlow told 22News. “Really, it was. The wind, the rain. You could hear it all night.”

Eastern Hampden County was particularly hard hit during Sunday night’s storm, with thousands of residents losing power in East Longmeadow, Ludlow and Wilbraham.