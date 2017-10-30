Several areas of Franklin County flooded due to heavy storms

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The heavy rain on Sunday caused flooding on Nash’s Mill Road in Greenfield, an area of the town where this tends to happen.

Nash’s Mill Road intersects with Leyden Road. The Green River rose overnight causing flooding all along this road.

The road was closed for a part of the day to allow Greenfield DPW crews to clean up the all the debris washed up on the road. Water was up to a foot and half deep in the Green River Swimming and recreation area.

“It’s a typical low spot it’s one of the first places in town that has some of flooding,” Don Ouellete, Director of Greenfield DPW said. “I’ve been here 3 years and I think we have had 5 events when we’ve had to close the road.”

Ouellette told 22News only a couple small trees fell in Greenfield due to the storm, but more branches could fall over in the next 24 hours.

Hawley and Rowe received the most rain in Franklin County, with both towns getting four inches or more.