Road closures due to overnight storm damage

(WWLP) – High winds knocked down trees and power lines overnight, making for a mess on several local roadways.

Here is a look at some local roadways that have been shut down due to storm damage:

Agawam : North Street, Forest Road, Birch Hill Road have power lines and trees down. Federal Street down to one lane due to low-hanging phone and cable lines.

: North Street, Forest Road, Birch Hill Road have power lines and trees down. Federal Street down to one lane due to low-hanging phone and cable lines. East Longmeadow : Parker Street closed between Allen Street and Porter Road.

: Parker Street closed between Allen Street and Porter Road. Erving : Route 2 closed between Old State Road and Bridge Road.

: Route 2 closed between Old State Road and Bridge Road. Greenfield : Nash’s Mill Road and Kimball Drive closed due to water issues.

: Nash’s Mill Road and Kimball Drive closed due to water issues. Hampden : Numerous road closures due to fallen trees, most of town without power.

: Numerous road closures due to fallen trees, most of town without power. Ludlow : Intersections of Chapin and East Streets, Fuller and Church Streets closed. Alden Street shut down.

: Intersections of Chapin and East Streets, Fuller and Church Streets closed. Alden Street shut down. Monson : Town-wide power outage. Tree down blocking at 70 Bogan Road. Portion of May Hill Road closed.

: Town-wide power outage. Tree down blocking at 70 Bogan Road. Portion of May Hill Road closed. Montague : Lake Pleasant Road closed between Old Northfield Road and Green Pond Road. Significant power outages in town since around midnight.

: Lake Pleasant Road closed between Old Northfield Road and Green Pond Road. Significant power outages in town since around midnight. Northampton : Glendale Road in Florcence closed.

: Glendale Road in Florcence closed. Palmer : Park Street, Burlingame Street, and Baptist Hill Road all closed.

: Park Street, Burlingame Street, and Baptist Hill Road all closed. Wilbraham: Stony Hill Road and Burleigh Road closed at Hampden town line. Most of town without power.

Because of the road closures and power issues, several local communities have either delayed the opening of school or cancelled classes for the day altogether. Click here to view closings and delays.