Power back on in East Longmeadow, schools and town offices to open Tuesday

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – All schools and town offices will be open on Tuesday after a successful power restoration Monday night.

The town posted on its website that as of 8:44 p.m., National Grid was able to restore power back to the many homes that lost power after Sunday’s heavy storms.

According to the National Grid Map, only four customers in East Longmeadow are without power. Schools and town offices in East Longmeadow were closed on Monday.

More than 2,000 residents were without power. Heavy rain and high winds hit Massachusetts hard early Monday morning.

By 7 p.m., more than 200,000 customers were still without power in Massachusetts according to National Grid. This includes 1,800 homes in Hampden.

“We lost power yesterday about 1 a.m., and we still have nothing,” said Sean Carey of Hampden. “I woke up this morning, realized we didn’t have power, so I’m here filling up some fuel so I can keep the generator going all night.”

The outages caused a run on generators.

The East Longmeadow Rocky’s Ace Hardware ran out of generators within an hour of opening, despite the store having no power itself.

Power had already been restored to some busy intersections, stores and East Longmeadow residents early Monday night.

“I am not surprised that we lost power, not surprised at all,” said Marsha Kessler of East Longmeadow. “Wilbraham and East Longmeadow got hit really bad, and it was going to be a multi-day process, so I feel really lucky.”

National Grid said crews were focused on public safety Monday, responding to police and fire reports of downed wires before beginning the restoration process.

National Grid crews will be working around the clock to restore power, and the company has requested an additional 500 crews from throughout the country to come here to help.