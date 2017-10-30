Photos: Inside the Lizzie Borden House

FALL RIVER, Mass. (MASS APPEAL) – Mass Appeal goes into the Lizzie Borden House with a paranormal investigator to find any spirits or ghosts that may still roam the house.
Would you spend a night in this bed and breakfast, where two people were brutally murdered?
Watch as Danny New goes through the home this Halloween on Mass Appeal at 11AM.
Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
Lizzie Borden House in Fall River x
Latest Galleries
-
Riverdale “Chapter Fifteen: Nighthawks”
-
Jessica Kooreman’s childhood photos
-
Joey Mantia’s childhood photos
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Juvenile diabetes walk brings thousands to Six Flags
-
Model Olympian: Jason Brown
Click here to view the photo gallery on your mobile device >>