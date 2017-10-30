Photos: Inside the Lizzie Borden House

FALL RIVER, Mass. (MASS APPEAL) – Mass Appeal goes into the Lizzie Borden House with a paranormal investigator to find any spirits or ghosts that may still roam the house.

Would you spend a night in this bed and breakfast, where two people were brutally murdered?

Watch as Danny New goes through the home this Halloween on Mass Appeal at 11AM.

Lizzie Borden House in Fall River View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The home is located on 92 Second Street in Fall River, Massachusetts. The house where Lizzie Borden and her family lived. Andrew J. Borden was Lizzie's father. Lizzie Borden Photos inside the home. Clothing on display in the home. Stairs to the second floor. Inside the Lizzie Borden home. Photo of the father after being murdered. The alleged weapon of the murder, though never confirmed. A photo of Abby Borden after her murder during the investigation. People have recalled seeing people through the windows over the years. Photos are displayed all of the inside of the home. Toys for the ghost children that can be heard playing around in the third floor from time to time. Photos are displayed all of the inside of the home. Inside the Lizzie Borden home. Some of the tools used while we went through the home searching for paranormal activity. Photos are displayed all of the inside of the home. This black cat is currently calling the Lizzie Borden house his home.

