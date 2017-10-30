Pet Corner: Mamma

Name: Mamma

Breed: Cat

Age: 8 years old

Gender: Female

Color: Orange and White

Mamma is an 8 year old female who is very friendly and loves people! She lived with a dog who she was OK with, but she’s not so good with other kitties, so she should be the only cat in the house. This pretty girl likes being petted and will be a great couch buddy to watch TV with. She’s also a very good mouser! Mamma is at our Springfield Adoption & Education Center

Events/Other Topics

Paint Your Pet Night – Friday, November 10 at 6pm, Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union Street, Springfield

Easier than you think it is! You pick which photo of your pet you want to paint, email it to the event organizers and they lightly pencil sketch it on canvas, which you then paint on event night! Join us and the Art Cart’s artist to create a lovely painting of your pet. Or do a portrait of a friend’s pet for a holiday gift, they’ll treasure it! Paint better with wine? BYOB! $50 fee gets you all art supplies, canvas, snacks and lots of fun, plus $10 of that fee goes to help animals at Dakin. Snacks provided by Paw Street Barkery in Chicopee.

Register online by November 8 here: http://www.smilethroughart.com/local-events.html

For more information about Dakin Humane Society, please visit www.dakinhumane.org