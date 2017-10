With Veterans Day right around the corner, we love to show you different events where you can support those whom have served our great nation. Two local veterans, Eric Segundo and Jim Bouchard, came to tell us about the Patriot Salute to our Veterans Dinner Dance.

Patriot Salute to our Veterans Dinner Dance

November 10, 2017

Log Cabin

500 Easthampton Road

Easthampton, MA

Tickets are available online at: www.salutetoourheroes.eventbrite.com