CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

NBC Sports reports that the trade between the 49ers and the Patriots came after Brian Hoyer was cut from the San Francisco team.

NBC Sports says the Patriots were expected to have the 25-year-old quarterback until 2018.

Garoppolo would have been a free agent at the end of the season.

He started two games last season and went 2-0 with four touchdowns and no interceptions.