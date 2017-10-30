National Grid estimating multi-day restoration effort in East Longmeadow, Wilbraham

Heavy rain and high winds moved through western Massachusetts Sunday night.

By Published: Updated:
Screenshot of National Grid Outage Map

WILBRAHAM, Mass (WWLP) – Thousands of residents are without power in eastern Hampden County due to Sunday night’s storm.

National Grid spokesman Robert Kievra told 22News a tree fell on high-voltage transmission lines causing thousands of outages in Wilbraham and East Longmeadow. He said it is estimated to take more than a day to restore power to those areas.

Click here for the National Grid current outage map. 

22News will bring you the latest information about power outages on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.