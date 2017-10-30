National Grid estimating multi-day restoration effort in East Longmeadow, Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass (WWLP) – Thousands of residents are without power in eastern Hampden County due to Sunday night’s storm.
National Grid spokesman Robert Kievra told 22News a tree fell on high-voltage transmission lines causing thousands of outages in Wilbraham and East Longmeadow. He said it is estimated to take more than a day to restore power to those areas.
Click here for the National Grid current outage map.
