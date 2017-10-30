Morse, Rozanski agree to negotiate possible transfer of Mater Dolorosa Church

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has announced he and Springfield Bishop Mitchell Rozanski have agreed to negotiate a possible transfer of the Mater Dolorosa Church to another entity.

“Such an agreement would allow another entity to take on the responsibility of preserving the building and addressing the public safety concerns of the Diocese,” Morse said in a statement sent to 22News.

A hearing scheduled for Monday night in regard to making the former Mater Dolorosa Church in Holyoke a single building historic district has been canceled in light of the announcement.

There has been conflict between the church’s former paritioners and the Springfield Catholic Diocese for some time now. Paritioners want the church preserved, while the Diocese wants it demolished due to structural safety concerns.

The scheduled fall demolition has been put on hold as part of the agreement between the mayor and bishop. Morse said the Diocese has agreed to halt the demolition and not act on the permit issued to them on Friday.

“I thank the Bishop for working with the city to find a solution that will benefit everyone involved, and ultimately benefit our city and our region,” Morse said.

