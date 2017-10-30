Meth found among Halloween trick-or-treat candy

KESHENA, Wis. (WLUK) — Menominee Tribal Police say a parent on the reservation discovered a bag of crystal meth in a child’s Halloween candy Monday morning. Police say the parent found a small Ziploc baggy containing a crystalline powder. Police say tests revealed the powder was meth.

The children had been trick-or-treating in the Keshena area on the Menominee Indian Reservation.

Police are asking the community to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly. If anything is suspicious, parents should call the Menominee Tribal Police at (715) 799-3881. Police say once all Halloween candy is checked, they strongly encourage parents to throw it out.

Tribal leaders have set up collection stations for parents to drop off their children’s candy. They are also asking for parents to drop off the containers the candy was collected in.

Parents can take candy and bags to Keshena Veterans Park or the Neopit Fire Station from 1-5 p.m. Monday or 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday.

Meanwhile, there will be a community trick-or-treating event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the College of Menominee Nation. Costumes are not required, and bags will be provided. The event is being sponsored by several businesses and tribal agencies.