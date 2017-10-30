Man wanted in Georgia arrested in Springfield after police chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man wanted in Georgia was arrested by Springfield police Sunday after leading officers on a brief car and foot chase in the city’s McKnight neighborhood.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers pulled over 31-year-old Micho Chavez around 11:00 Sunday night. Walsh said he was driving a vehicle matching a description of a car involved in “suspicious activity” on Pendleton Avenue.

Instead of getting out of the car when asked, Walsh said Chavez instead reached for the glove box, locked it, and drove away. The pursuit came to an end when Chavez hit a cement pole as he turned onto Bay Street, causing the car to roll over on its roof. Walsh said Chavez and his juvenile passenger then got out of the car and started running away.

Chavez was caught and arrested at the intersection of Bowdoin and St. James Avenue. Walsh said officers found a loaded handgun that was thrown from the car during the chase.

Chavez, who was wanted for a parole violation and firearms offense in Georgia, is now facing various charges in Massachusetts, including assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of a Class B drug, and several traffic violations.