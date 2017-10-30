Man accused of severely abusing puppy heading to trial

DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A man accused of abusing a dog so severely that it had to be euthanized is heading to trial in Massachusetts.

Jury selection in Radoslaw Czerkawski’s trial on multiple animal cruelty charges is expected to begin on Tuesday in Norfolk County Superior Court in Dedham.

The case received widespread attention when the year-old pit bull mix was found in Quincy in 2013 with fractures, a stab wound and a split tongue. The starving dog that came to be known as Puppy Doe was euthanized.

Czerkawski has suggested that kids he saw drinking in a park were responsible for the abuse. His trial was initially set for July, but was delayed by a prosecutor’s emergency eye surgery.