How long before food goes bad without power?

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday night’s storm has left thousands of people in the dark.

How long until your food in the fridge and freezer goes bad?

If your power is out, it is important to try to keep your foods cool for as long as you can. Avoid opening the door of your refrigerator or freezer because that lets the cold air out. According to the food safety website, food in the fridge should still be safe with the power out for up to four hours.

Throw out any meat, poultry, fish, eggs and leftovers that are above 40 degrees for more than two hours.

West Springfield’s Director of Public Health Jeanne Galloway recommends keeping a thermometer in your fridge or freezer.

“Anything that gets above the proper temperature, which refrigerator should be 40 degrees and freezer should be 0 degrees, anything above 40 should be thrown out,” Galloway said.

Thicker packages take longer to thaw in your freezer. A full freezer can hold its temperature for 48 hours, but it’s better to be safe than sorry. “When in doubt, throw it out!”