How did Sunday-Monday storm become so powerful?

(WWLP) – It wasn’t an October snow storm, but this storm did a lot of damage.

So what made our Sunday into Monday morning’s storm so powerful? Basically, it was two systems rolled into one.

We had a cold front approaching from the west. A cold front is the leading edge of cold air that brought some light rain from the west.

And we also had a storm that would develop into Tropical Storm Phillippe.

The cold front pulled a lot of the moisture away from Phillippe and brought a lot of wind and several inches of rain to western Massachusetts.