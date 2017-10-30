Holyoke mayoral candidates to debate on 22News

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is only a week to go until voters in cities across Massachusetts will head to the polls, and 22News is Working For You with a series of debates allowing you to hear from local mayoral candidates.

Monday afternoon, the candidates for mayor of Holyoke- incumbent Mayor Alex Morse and challenger Jay Ferreira- will be at our 22News studios to talk about issues important to voters in the “Paper City.”

Morse is running for this fourth term as mayor. Ferreira is a former Holyoke city councilor.

22News Anchor Rich Tettemer will moderate the debate on 22News at Noon. It will also be streamed live right here on WWLP.com.

The debate will be held in Lincoln-Douglas style, meaning that the candidates will answer questions posed to them by their opponent.

In case you miss it, the debate will be posted in its entirety on WWLP.com.

Here is the schedule of remaining debates on 22News (all times are 12:30 P.M.):

Wednesday, November 1 : Easthampton debate between Nicole LaChapelle and Joy Winnie Thursday, November 2 : Agawam debate between William Sapelli and James Cichetti Friday, November 3: Northampton debate between Mayor David Narkewicz and John Riley

