Halloween trick-or-treating safety tips

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- Tuesday is Halloween, a holiday parents take their costumed kids out trick-or- treating.

In some cases, kids go out by themselves.

“A lot of houses this year getting into it, a lot of kids on this street this year, and they have a lot of fun with it,” said Peter Sadler of Greenfield. “We’re looking forward to tomorrow.”

Trick-or-treating is a lot of fun but it can be dangerous. Twice the number of kids get hit by a car on Halloween than another day of the year. These accidents have happened in Greenfield.

“The way people drive today they are so focused on getting to their destinations,” said Rose Matherson of Greenfield. “The early darkness, the smallness of the child it makes it even more dangerous.”

Greenfield police are focusing on crosswalk safety this Halloween.

“Often they wear dark costumes, there’s a lot of kids crossing, parents in a rush to get home,” said Lt. William Gordon of the Greenfield Police Department. “There have been tragic accidents in Greenfield.”

Lt. Gordon told 22News they will be doubling their patrols Halloween night. He suggests kids carry light sticks, flashlights, and traveling in groups. Wearing costumes with reflective tape make trick or treaters more visible to drivers.

The State Fire Marshal released Halloween fire safety tips, which include wearing flame-resistant costumes, and keeping decorations like cornstalks and leaves away from lit candles.