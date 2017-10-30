Free seminar on avoiding falling held in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A free seminar aims at empowering you to move without fear of falling. 22News previews Monday night’s prevention initiative organized by Baystate Medical Center.

It’s called “Balancing Act.” Did you know that falls are the leading cause of injury deaths for people over the age of 65?

You might be more at risk of falling if you feel unsteady, have blurry vision or difficulty hearing. However, the experts say you shouldn’t stop moving for fear of falling, just take the necessary steps to minimize your risk.

“In their own homes they remove rugs they can remove, put up bars in their bathroom and homes,” Nancy Densmore, a Physical Therapy Assistant at Baystate Rehab said. “They can keep wiring away. Those are all things they can do to help keep them safe.”

According to the CDC, 20 percent to 30 percent of the people who fall suffer serious injuries and 50 percent of the falls happen in your own home.

Monday night’s free seminar starts at 6 p.m., in Holyoke on Whitney Avenue and everyone is invited.