East Longmeadow, Wilbraham among towns hardest hit by storm

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A night of wild winds brought down tree limbs and knocked out power to thousands of people across western Massachusetts. The majority of customers in several local towns are completely in the dark as the sun begins to come up Monday morning.

One of those towns is East Longmeadow, where Police Officer Eric Ainsworth told 22News that the fire department and the Department of Public Works are trying to clear the roadways of debris. Most major roadways remain open, but Parker Street at Allen Street, and Parker Street at Porter Road is closed.

Indeed, Parker Street and Hampden Road have seen the most damage. Overnight, police received calls about fallen trees and debris on the roads in those areas.

In neighboring Wilbraham, thousands also remain without power. Stony Hill Road, as well as Burleigh Road, are both closed to drivers at the Hampden town line.

The good news is that power crews are working to restore electricity. Our 22News crew saw power begin to come back on as we drove through East Longmeadow.

Other Hampden County communities that are experiencing significant power outages include Hampden, Monson, Ludlow, Palmer, and Chester.

Lose Power? Stream 22News Live