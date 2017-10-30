Conference committee on state’s budget holds first meeting

BOSTON (WWLP) – A conference committee tasked with negotiating a compromise for the supplemental spending bill began budget talks in Boston.

The six member conference committee held their first meeting at the State House on Monday to close the books on last year’s spending plan.

Three members from both the House and Senate were appointed to the committee, including western Massachusetts Representatives Stephen Kulik and Todd Smola.

But shortly after beginning the meeting, lawmakers moved into an executive session closed to our cameras.

Tucked into supplemental budget bills from the House and Senate are two differing proposals that would ultimately ban bump stocks, a device used to increase a gun’s rate of fire.

A final bill must get the approval of the House and Senate and get the Governor’s signature before it can become law.