Chicopee police searching for bank robbery suspect

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News officers were called to the Westfield Savings Bank located at 569 East Street just before 11:24 for a reported “holdup.”

Wilk said the suspect got away in a black car and is described as a 5’6″ tall man who was wearing a black backpack, brown hoodie, jeans, a white mask and black scarf at the time of the crime.

If you saw anything or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police at 413-594-1700