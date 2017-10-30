Car accidents up nearly 40% in Gill this year

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s been an increase in the number of car accidents this year in Gill.

Car accidents are up 36 percent from last year in Gill and police say many of them are due to people taking their eyes off the road.

The most recent accident took place Thursday morning when a Chrysler PT Cruiser collided with a Ford Econoline van on Route 2 in Gill. One man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Distracted driving was the cause of this accident, and many others this year in Gill.

“We have noticed an uptick in accidents in the whole community from this time last year,” Gill Police Chief Chris Redmon said. “In attention seems to be the biggest cause of accidents no matter what roadway its on.”

Redmond told 22News many accidents have taken place near the Route 2 intersection between Turners Falls and Greenfield.

The majority of car accidents were single vehicle crashes, followed by rear end crashes.