Camera captures shocking road rage

(KHNL) Police are investigating an apparent road rage incident caught on video in Hawaii last week.

The incident happened in the Harano Tunnels near Kaneohe shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The driver of pickup truck involved started recording the incident after his vehicle was hit, and shared the video with a witness.

The recording starts after the first impact. A small Honda hatchback is visible in the driver’s side view mirror. It then pulls up alongside, with damage already visible on its passenger side. A few moments later, there’s a second collision, and then both vehicles come to a stop.

“I was almost shocked,” said a witness who did not want to be identified by name. “It was, you know, something you’d see in a movie. You know, like a car chase.”

