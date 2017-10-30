Baker: Zero tolerance for sexual harassment in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker is reminding all Massachusetts employees of a zero tolerance policy for sexual harassment in state government.

In an email sent to all state workers on Monday, Baker wrote that he was disturbed to read news stories of sexual harassment that had occurred in recent years on Beacon Hill.

The governor said the state’s human resources office has online training materials about sexual harassment and suggested that workers take a “refresher” course if needed.

Also Monday, House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stan Rosenberg told reporters they had dealt with a handful of sexual harassment complaints during their tenures as legislative leaders.

Neither gave details but said the complaints were handled quickly and appropriately.

The House on Friday ordered a review of its policies on sexual harassment.