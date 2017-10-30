3 CT residents charged in series of Wilbraham car thefts, break-ins

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Connecticut residents are facing charges following a months-long investigation into a series of car thefts and break-ins in Wilbraham.

According to a post on the Wilbraham Police Department’s official Facebook page, 18-year-old Nicholas Desorbo is being charged with four counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, ten counts of felony breaking and entering a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and a felony charge of breaking and entering into a residence.

Desorbo allegedly admitted to stealing or being present when the cars were stolen and gave up the name of his accomplice, 18-year-old Garrett Austin Ling, of New Haven. He is being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and receiving stolen property.

Wilbraham police said in the Facebook post that Desorbo’s mother, 40-year-old Heidi Mayhew, was also identified as a suspect and is being charged with receiving stolen property.

All stolen vehicles have been recovered and Wilbraham police say they are in the process of returning the stolen property recovered from the motor vehicle thefts in surrounding communities.