Western Massachusetts remembers October 2011 Snowstorm

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – October 29th and 30th are days western Massachusetts residents will never forget what happened exactly 6 years ago. 22News is working for you with why 6 years later we are dealing with rain instead of snow.

6 years ago on October 29th western Massachusetts was covered in a blanket of white snow. One of the most memorable snowstorms was the October Snowstorm of 2011. Cities and towns here in western Massachusetts saw more than a foot of snow. Thousands were left without power and many saw major tree damage from the heavy, wet snow.

One man from Cummington told 22News he remembers this storm vividly because Halloween was canceled. Dave, from Cummington, told 22News, “I remember not having power for a little while it was a big one and obviously it ruined Halloween.”

Western Massachusetts saw a different storm Sunday, instead of snow its rain and wind. Already western Massachusetts has received around 5 inches of rain just within this last week of October, coming down quicker than the ground could keep up. With more rain on the way Sunday evening, minor street and stream flooding is possible.

However if temperatures were cold enough Sunday’s rain could have been snow.

With 1 to 3 inches of rain forecasted for Sunday evening, if temperatures were around 32 degrees western Massachusetts could have gotten about 30 inches of snow just from this storm

1 inch of rain equals to be 10 inches of snow. Average snowfall for October is around tenth of an inch.

October is a month we can see different types of weather including rain or snow, depending on the temperature. One of the reasons some storms become larger in October than in other seasons is because October is still in Hurricane season allowing for extra moisture and movement to come up from the south and at times combine with the weather coming from the west.