CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s a psychopath on the loose during the dead of winter in Oslo, Norway. His twisted mind requires building a “Snowman” as his calling card.

Unfortunately, “The Snowman” is far less interesting than it sounds. The well photographed mystery thriller benefits from the unusual Scandinavian backdrop, but suffers from slack directing and a lagging sense of urgency.

Who is this maniac who seems to be hiding in plain sight? Fassbender, whose strong personality normally dominates a movie, allows fellow detective Rebecca Ferguson to steal the picture right out from under him.

It’s just our bad luck that Ferguson won’t remain the film’s most compelling character too much longer, once “The Snowman” killer concludes she’s getting too close.

How much of as mystery can it be when I came close to figuring it out. “The Snowman” is a case of what could have been a most intriguing murder mystery thriller, if only the studio had hired a first rate director to keep us guessing while playing games with our emotions.

It’s another case of a bestselling novel that translates into a near miss on the silver screen. No wonder “The Snowman” deserves such a chilly reception of only 2 stars.

When will they learn, a murder mystery thriller without sufficient suspense has a fatal flaw?

Rated R

1 hour 50 minutes

Michael Fassbender, Rebecca Ferguson, J.K. Simmons