Street flooding beginning in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Water levels at the nearby Paucatuck Brook have raised and street flooding was just beginning.

Some cars drove carefully and avoided the flooding, while others speed through and hydro-planed through the water.

Joey Mazzochia, a West Springfield resident told 22News it’s important to allow extra following distance in stormy weather, “Watch out for other drivers, some people aren’t very good in the rain, be cautious, stay a pretty significant distance away.”

In storms like these, leaves can cause damage regardless if they have fallen or not.

Tree413 president Joseph Alexopoulos told 22News that a large amount of leaves on a tree can increase its chances of falling.

If you plan on driving through this area tonight for your morning commute, you may want to find an alternate route if possible.