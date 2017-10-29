States consider best ways to legalize recreational marijuana

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A special legislative commission is looking into the potential effects of legalizing recreational marijuana in Rhode Island as the state’s northern neighbor readies to allow recreational marijuana sales.

Bills to legalize and tax recreational marijuana in Rhode Island have stalled in previous legislative sessions. The General Assembly agreed in June to look into the issue further by creating the commission.

It met for the first time Wednesday.

Voters in Massachusetts approved legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana in November. Massachusetts officials have been cautious about the rollout and sales have been delayed.

Voters in Maine also approved legalizing recreational marijuana in November. Possession became legal this year, though lawmakers have delayed marijuana sales.

Vermont’s legislature approved the use of recreational marijuana this year, but the bill was vetoed.

