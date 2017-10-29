Preparing for the heavy rain

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Heavy rain and wind is expected across western Massachusetts. Before you head out the door this Sunday morning, there are a few things you should watch out for when dealing with wet weather.

Be on the look out for branches in the road, depending on the size, hitting fallen branches could cause damage to your car. Wet leaves on the road can be slippery, and something you want to try and avoid driving over in the rain.

It’s also important to pay attention to flooding on the roads. Flooding frequently occurs under railway underpasses after a storm.

If you’re second guessing your safety while driving on a flooded road, find an alternate route, and if you’re going to be out driving later in the day.

It can be hard to tell how deep a puddle is when it’s dark out.