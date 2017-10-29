Past week of rainfall has led to an increase of flooding risks

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Within just this last week of October, we have gotten more rain than within the entire month.

The ground is extremely saturated which makes it hard for more rain to try and soak into the ground.

Not to mention, any clogged storm drains and gutters have led to minor street flooding.

22News talked with one resident who said the flooding has been an issue this week.

“I actually drove through some pretty nasty puddles a couple nights ago from that rain we got and the pot holes are crazy so they are everywhere,” said Paige Stark.

The wind has also created issues for residents.

Trees have been stressed from the lack of rain from this month so it doesn’t take much wind to knock down tree limbs and branches.