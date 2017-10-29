Lawmakers face deadline on fiscal bill with ‘bump stock’ ban

The $82 million deficiency budget is needed by Tuesday

In this Oct. 4, 2017, photo, a device called a "bump stock" is attached to a semi-automatic rifle at the Gun Vault store and shooting range in South Jordan, Utah. The National Rifle Association announced its support Ton Oct. 5 for regulating the devices that can effectively convert semi-automatic rifles into fully automated weapons and that were apparently used in the Las Vegas massacre to lethal effect. It was a surprising shift for the leading gun industry group, which in recent years has resolutely opposed any gun regulations. Immediately afterward the White House, too, said it was open to such a change. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

BOSTON (AP) — Lawmakers on Beacon Hill face a deadline to approve a spending bill that could also make Massachusetts the first state to ban “bump stocks” since a deadly shooting in Las Vegas.

The $82 million deficiency budget is needed by Tuesday so the state comptroller can close the books on the 2017 fiscal year, which ended on June 30.

A House-Senate conference committee was appointed on Friday to resolve differences between the chambers.

Attached to both the House and Senate versions are proposals to ban bump stocks, a device that investigators say was used by the gunman who killed 58 people at a music festival.

The House bill would outlaw any device intended to increase the rate of discharge by a firearm. The narrower Senate measure applies specifically to bump stocks and trigger cranks.

