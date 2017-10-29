If you’re on the road during or after a storm, take caution

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Nature can be beautiful but with stormy weather it can cause serious damages.

If you’re driving during, or after a storm, it’s important to look out for branches in the road.

Depending on the size, hitting fallen branches could cause damage to your car.

Stormy weather can cause danger to your home as well. The intensity of the storm may cause trees to fall.

Tree 413 President, Joe Alexopoulos, told 22News the storm doesn’t have to be considered severe for trees to fall.

“It doesn’t need to be a serious storm, but the more serious a storm, stronger winds heavy snow loads, more will come down,” said Alexopoulos.

Alexopoulus told 22News that certain trees can weigh between 50-60,000 pounds. He said the amount of leaves on the tree can increase its chances of falling.

Stormy weather can cause many of those leaves to fall.

Wet leaves on the road can be slippery and something you want to try and avoid driving over in the rain.

“With all the increased wind and leaves falling, potential hazards are definitely up,” said Steve Wilk.

David Latorella told 22News, “You have to be aware of all your surroundings and keep looking down and make sure there is nothing in your path where you can hit a tree branch or crash into anything.”

If you’re second guessing your safety while driving on a flooded road, find an alternate route.

And if you’re going to be out driving later in the day it can be hard to tell how deep a puddle is when it’s dark out.