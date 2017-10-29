Families get early start to Halloween at Trunk or Treat event

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The rain didn’t stop trick or treaters from getting an early start to their Halloween candy collecting.

The Agawam Congregational Church was the home of the annual Trunk or Treat event.

Dozens of car trunks and a giant bus were filled with candy were parked in the church lot for kids of all ages to enjoy.

The cars, along with the bus were decorated for the spooky holiday.

Families told 22News why they prefer this event to more traditional door to door trick or treating.

“Oh my girls, we love the trunk or treating,” said Laura Martorello of Connecticut. “We came last year. It was fabulous outside so we thought that today would be perfect.”

Sunday night’s Trunk or Treat also featured a raffle and prizes for the most creative, funny and scary costume.