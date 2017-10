WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A drug raid this Sunday morning at an apartment complex in the town of Ware. Ware police say they found cash and cocaine along with drug paraphernalia in the apartment at 26 Smith Avenue.

There, they arrested 24 year old Dustin Lattulippe and charged him with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

He’s being held on five thousand dollars bail for his arraignment Monday morning at Eastern Hampshire district court in Belchertown.