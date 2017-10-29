District Attorney Gulluni honored in Feeding Hills

FEEDING HILLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni has removed thousands of pounds of drugs off the streets and put dozens of drug dealers in jail, and Sunday he was honored.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni honored for his strong leadership and many accomplishments. Including, his relentless pursuit, to take drug dealers off the streets.

District Attorney Anthony Gulluni told 22News, “I grew up in Springfield, I live Springfield, my whole family is here, so it’s personal to me.”

“We felt that with all the work he’s being doing, as much as he’s out there really working hard to get the drugs off the street, he deserves some kind of recognition” said, Louis Russo Chairman Agawam Democratic Committee.

Recognition Gulluni received at the Oak Ridge Golf Club, surrounded by nearly 50 guests, Sunday. Agawam Democratic Committee named Gulluni, along with Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and several others, as ‘Democrat of the Year.

‘

Past honorees include Attorney General Maura Healey and Former U.S Representative Barney Frank.

“He’s done an outstanding job not only on fighting crime, but more importantly, at times the preventive work. His work obvious on the Lisa Ziegart case, which is extremely important. A case that took 25-years to solve”, said Mayor Sarno.

Gulluni has dismantled drug distribution organizations, by placing dozens of drug dealers behind bars, seizing tens of thousands of pounds of drugs and thousands of dollars in drug money. An accomplishment this Springfield native credits to being surrounding by like minded people, who care about public safety

“They care about criminal justice, they care about getting it right, they care about helping people when they can, but they also care about the fundamentals aspects of our job, which is public safety and making sure we go into court everyday and make the best case we can. To make sure people are safe in our communities here in the county” said, Gulluni.