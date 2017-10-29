Different faiths come together for interfaith prayer service

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique interfaith prayer service took place Saturday afternoon at St. Michael’s Cathedral in Springfield.

Bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese Mitchell Rozanski shared the Cathedral altar with Pastor Lauren Holm of Bethesda Lutheran Church in Springfield.

They led a mid-afternoon prayer service attended by worshipers from many denominations.

They observed the 500th commemoration of the reformation, when there was a split in the Catholic church.

Bishop Rozanski told 22News, “What we commemorate today is the fact that 500 years have gone by, we’re making great strides in unity and we’ve come together to commemorate that anniversary.”

“If we all join together we have a much larger impact on any of the problems in our community and the world,” said Pastor Lauren Holm. “So that’s why the bishop and I thought we would have an interfaith program service.”

After worshiping together, the dozens of men and women spent the remainder of the afternoon at the adjoining Bishop John Marshall Center preparing food packages.

This food is earmarked for the homeless in Springfield and the hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.