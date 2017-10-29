Car fire and a shooting closed I-391 for hours overnight

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – I-391 has reopened after a car fire and a shooting closed the highway for hours overnight.

Springfield State Police told 22News, the fire and shooting happened just before 3:00 this Sunday morning. Just over an hour ago, one lane going north bound on I-391 was been re-opened.

State police Sgt O’Toole told 22News, I-391 north was closed at exit 3 after a shooting lead to a car fire. When our 22News crews got there earlier this Sunday morning, several state police cruisers and road flares were blocking the road.

State police are not releasing any more information at this time as they are still investigating what happened.

MassDOT are placing traffic cones and road flares, to make sure everyone can get on the highway safely.

We’ll bring you any new information when it becomes available.