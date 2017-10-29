Busy Halloween weekend for local servicemen in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Amherst Fire Department has had a busy weekend leading up to Halloween.

Chief Tim Nelson told 22News they had to send a fire truck to nine medical calls because there were no ambulances available in town.

In some cases, they’ve had to call in ambulances from surrounding towns, and in other cases the Amherst Fire Department ambulance has been occupied with a previous medical call.

In total, between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, the Amherst Fire Department has had to deal with 15 fire calls and 61 medical calls.