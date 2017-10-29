Backers of Senate crime bill urge House members to go along

BOSTON (AP) — Supporters of a Senate bill that would overhaul the state’s criminal justice system are turning their attention to the House.

The Jobs NOT Jails Coalition plans to hold a rally on Wednesday and lobby individual House members.

The group says the Senate bill — approved on a 27-10 vote last week after marathon debate — will reduce the number of people who are sent to jail and get more defendants into drug treatment.

The Massachusetts chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union praised senators for seeking elimination of most mandatory sentences for drug offenders.

But critics, including most of the state’s district attorneys, say the bill goes too far and doesn’t do enough to protect victims of crime.

It’s unclear when the House will act on criminal justice reform.

