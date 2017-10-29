8th annual Toasted Owl gives a Hoot walk and run goes through Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several hundred animal lovers didn’t mind getting wet Sunday accompanied by their pets raising money for a favorite cause.

The 8th annual Toasted Owl gives a Hoot walk and run through downtown Northampton Sunday.

This is the 5th year that all the proceeds went to the Dakin Humane Society shelters in Springfield and Leverett. The weather apparently didn’t affect the turn out.

Toasted Own Tavern owner Fred Gohr told 22News, the event has proven to be a winner for people who love their pets, and appreciate the work Dakin is doing, “We had our first race here about 8 years ago, about four years ago we partnered with Dakin. Very worthy cause. We’re all animal lovers. We all know there are plenty of animals that need our help.”

Animal lovers came from as far away as Enfield, Connecticut, to show their support for helping the Dakin Humane society here in western Massachusetts.