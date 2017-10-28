Wilbraham nursing home gives to local survival center

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A beautiful gesture Saturday by a Wilbraham nursing home, on behalf of an agency that provides food for the poor.

Residents of the Life Care Center of Wilbraham got into the holiday spirit with their Apple Harvest Festival. On sale were, of course, apple pies – along with clothing, jewelry and much more.

The price of admission was a food item or cash donation to the Community Survival Center’s emergency food pantry in Indian Orchard.

Community Survival Center executive director Mary Cassidy told 22News, “All the proceeds go to the survival center, primarily our food pantry. Right now we’re gearing up for thanksgiving.”

For years, the Community Survival Center has been a lifeline for many families, not only in Indian Orchard, but in surrounding communities including Ludlow, Hampden and Wilbraham, as well as the Springfield neighborhoods of Pine Point and Sixteen Acres.